From ‘shocker’ to run fest, how Ekana pitch let the batters rule

Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium turned heads on Wednesday when India and Afghanistan combined to score over 650 runs in an ODI — a landmark that rewrites part of the venue’s reputation. The Ekana stadium in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

For years Ekana carried the tag of a placid, low-scoring ground where bowlers, particularly spinners, found rewards and batsmen often had to grind for runs. That perception hardened after high-profile comments such as Hardik Pandya’s blunt criticism following a T20 match, when he described the pitch as a “shocker.”

Wednesday’s run-fest therefore matters beyond the numbers as the 22-yard strip of mixed soil signals a shift in how the ground might be prepared, read by players, and remembered by fans.

Several factors explain the explosive totals. The surface on the day offered true pace and carry, allowing batters to play through the line and time the ball confidently.

The outfield was quick, converting even middling strikes into boundaries. Conditions — clear skies, minimal swing, and warm weather — further favoured strokeplay. Afghanistan’s evolving batting unit has shown the capability to pressurize international attacks in white-ball cricket, while India’s batting depth and power-hitting are self-evident and together they produced an event that tested bowlers’ stamina and tactics.

For Ekana, the game provides a corrective anecdote to its low-scoring past. Grounds evolve, curators adjust soil composition, rolling and watering regimes, and pitch overlays; administrators respond to broadcast and spectator demands for entertaining cricket; teams adapt their preparation.

In fact, the pitch at Ekana achieved this positive nature only after it was relaid and the mixed-soil pitch was created a few seasons ago. A team of ground staff, headed by chief curator Sanjeev Kumar Agarwal can be seen working on the pitches here.

Interestingly, a single match does not erase years of history, but a marquee high-scoring contest—especially one involving two competitive teams and near-record aggregate runs—creates a fresh narrative. It gives broadcasters and fans alternative memories of the venue and gives visiting players greater confidence that runs are possible at Lucknow.

That said, balance remains crucial. If Ekana trends too heavily toward batting paradise, it loses the contest between bat and ball that many purists value. The ideal outcome is a capable curatorate that can prepare surfaces offering contests tailored to format and context: flatter decks for run-chases in limited-overs spectacles, and nuanced surfaces for multi-day developments.

Wednesday’s landmark will also reverberate locally. Uttar Pradesh cricket fans, long hungry for high-octane international cricket at home, now have a new chapter to celebrate. For critics like Pandya, such matches challenge the snapshot judgments that sometimes follow a single bad day. For journalists and analysts, the game offers fresh material to track whether Ekana’s transformation is an outlier or the start of a sustained change in pitch philosophy. Either way, Lucknow’s stadium has, for now, earned a more run-friendly place in the national conversation.