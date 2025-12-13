From streets to nightclubs, departments focus on safety for party season in Lucknow

Even as the party season is set to peak through the remainder of December and early January, multiple city agencies have stepped up measures to ensure safety on streets as well as inside nightclubs, bars, and other popular party venues across the state capital. Officials said the drive aims to reduce road accidents and maintain public order during the festive and party season. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Lucknow Police have launched an intensive drive against drinking in public and drunken behaviour on roads, particularly during late-night hours. As part of the campaign, police teams have been conducting checks at key junctions and nightlife hubs, arresting offenders, seizing vehicles, and issuing challans to deter unsafe behaviour. Officials said the drive aims to reduce road accidents and maintain public order during the festive and party season.

Simultaneously, senior police officers are engaging directly with owners and managers of bars and nightclubs. Deputy commissioners of police from the East, Central and South zones—areas that house the majority of such establishments – have been holding meetings with stakeholders, stressing strict compliance with safety and security norms. The focus has been on crowd management, emergency preparedness, and adherence to fire safety protocols, particularly in the wake of the recent nightclub fire tragedy in Goa.

DCP East Shashank Singh recently chaired a meeting with several bar and nightclub owners in his zone, warning that any compromise on safety standards would invite stringent action.

“All establishments must ensure proper fire safety equipment, clear exits, and regulated crowd movement,” police officials reiterated during the interactions.

The fire department, too, has intensified inspections across the city. Lucknow’s chief fire officer Ankush Mittal said a citywide survey is underway to identify lapses in fire safety arrangements at bars, clubs, and party venues.

“We have given a week’s time to the establishments to rectify shortcomings. If deficiencies persist, notices will be issued and further action will follow,” Mittal said.

Police officials said more than 3,400 people have already been booked under the ongoing night drive against public drinking and related violations.

Authorities said the combined efforts of police, fire, and excise departments are aimed at ensuring that celebrations during the party season remain safe, orderly, and free from avoidable mishaps.