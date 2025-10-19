From Swarna Amrit Barfi to Kaju Katli Baklava and Kaju Sohan Halwa: The new sweet spot in Lucknow's Diwali celebrations

With the corporate gifting season slowing down, mithaiwallas and bakeries in Lucknow are now focusing squarely on Diwali and Bhai Dooj. After bulk supplies, retail customers form the most significant part of their sales, and establishments have gone all out, enhancing their line-ups beyond traditional items. According to sweet sellers, the current buyers are primarily those purchasing sweets for their homes and near-dear ones. We take a look at the emerging trends. Major updates

Customers at Classic Radhay Sweets (Photo: HT)

Ved Prakash, owner of Classic Radhey Sweets in Gole Market, says he has made significant updates to his festive line-up. “The golden foil-coated sweet was our innovation that everyone followed. This year, we tweaked it into Swarna Amrit Barfi, with a single piece priced at ₹1,200 and a kilogram at ₹60,000,” he says.

Swarna Amrit Barfi (Photo: HT)

“This time, we introduced the bakery item Baklava to our sweet section, and it became the fastest-selling item. We also introduced Khajur Barfi and Special Boodi Laddu with a longer shelf life for the first time. We advocate for traditional sweets, but the customer is the king! However, dry fruit gift hamper sales are shockingly high; maybe that’s the trend going forward. From the starting level to ₹20,000 a pack, there is no limit.” Traditional vs. Exotic

Customes at Ram Asrey Sweets (Photo: HT)

Matrika Gupta of the 1805-established Ram Asrey Sweets says, “Our focus remains on traditional sweets; that’s our USP and it sells well. Our innovations, Kaju ki Barfi (also known as Kaju Sohan Halwa) and Anjeer Mithai, are selling very well alongside our variety of Mewa Bites. But our traditional stronghold remains the focus. After the corporate sale frenzy, which is on a showbiz, the Diwali regulars are going for Malai-ki-Gilouri, Milk Pudding, Kalajaam, Balushai, and Kaju Katli.”

Kaju ki Barfi

However, Ravindra Gupta from Chhappan Bhog offers a different perspective. “Our Gold Exotica remains special and is being delivered to different parts of the country and abroad. We have majorly upgraded the Mewa Bite series and added new items which have a longer shelf life.” Adding sweetness to baking!

Range of Kaju Kalti Baklawa by Danbro by Mr Brown

Bakeries have also upped their game for Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Dabro by Mr Brown has introduced Kaju Katli Baklava to its menu. Its owner, Tanushree Gupta, says, "The response took us by surprise, and we are in a sold-out situation every day. We have added an assortment of brownies, which are best-sellers on Bhai Dooj. For the fitness freaks and a guilt-free festival season, our Artisanal Cookies Boxes powered with seeds and dry fruits are being loved. We estimate and prepare accordingly, but every year the retail customers are the ones who surprise us.”

Gift hampers by Buttercup Bungalow