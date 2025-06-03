From tech-driven investigation to police training, new Uttar Pradesh DGP lists his priorities

Newly appointed director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday outlined his priorities, emphasising on police training, technology-driven investigation, a zero-tolerance policy against crime, women’s safety and empowerment, besides improving police services as well as giving importance to police welfare. Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

He also said stress will be on providing citizen-centric services.

In his first interaction with the media at UP Police headquarters, new DGP Rajeev Krishna said there will be no compromise on law and order. The focus will be on taking strong action against organised crime, including cyber crime, he said.

He also said women’s safety and empowerment will be prioritised. Resolving public grievances and providing sensitive hearings will also be given importance, he said.

“There will be sensitive hearings of public grievances, and will ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are effective so that citizens’ voices are heard,” he said, answering a question about concerns over the alleged insensitivity of some police officers.

The new state police chief also spoke about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in crime investigation and public welfare work as well as police training.

“AI will be a game-changer in crime investigation, police training and public welfare as well as optimised use of police infrastructure,” he said.

The training of new police recruits and regular skill enhancement of the existing police personnel is also among the priorities, he said.

Quality training of police personnel and refresher courses is mandatory, he said.

He further said cybercrime is a significant problem. With the increased use of digital technology post-COVID-19, efforts will be made to utilise the latest technology to take action against cybercrime, he added.

Police welfare will be a priority, and efforts will be made to identify and utilise the skills of talented police personnel effectively, he said.

Krishna had proved his mettle after ensuring the smooth conduct of the mega police recruitment written examination involving 48,17,441 applicants, including 15 lakh women, with the use of AI enhancing security measures in August last year. This success helped the government bounce back from two back-to-back question paper leaks in February 2024. He used AI-enabled strong safeguards against any malpractice during the examination process and dismantled the plans of copying mafias and solver gangs.