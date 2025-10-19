FSDA busts illegal codeine syrup network; pharma firm sealed

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has unearthed a major illegal trade network involving codeine-based cough syrups being misused as intoxicants, officials said on Sunday. Acting on crucial leads obtained during an inspection at Eidika Life Sciences in Transport Nagar, officials traced links to Shyam Pharma in Aminabad, leading to a full-scale raid and the subsequent sealing of the establishment.

According to FSDA officials, the crackdown on the illegal sale of narcotic-containing medicines is part of an ongoing state-wide campaign. On October 12, a team of drug inspectors raided Shyam Pharma in Aminabad. The firm was found locked at the time of inspection, and despite repeated phone calls, proprietor Vishal Chaurasia neither appeared nor provided any explanation. Following due procedure, the department sealed the premises the same day.

Further scrutiny of documents recovered from Eidika Life Sciences revealed that Shyam Pharma had allegedly sold large quantities of codeine-based cough syrups to Vinod Pharma in Sultanpur. However, when questioned, Vinod Pharma’s proprietor categorically denied making any such purchase. A verification report submitted by the Sultanpur drug inspector confirmed that the bills issued by Shyam Pharma were forged, officials said.

Investigations also revealed that Chaurasia had been selling cough syrups illegally through cash transactions, bypassing the legal supply chain. The contraband syrups were reportedly being diverted for substance abuse, a growing concern across the state.

Taking cognisance, the FSDA lodged an FIR at the Aminabad police station on Sunday, against Vishal Chaurasia under relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the NDPS Act. All seized records and documents have been handed over to a joint investigation team for a deeper probe into the wider supply network.

An FSDA official said the department was committed to taking stern action against pharmaceutical traders involved in illegal drug sales. “No one engaged in the misuse or unauthorised trade of codeine-based formulations will be spared. Every transaction report involving such medicines is being scrutinised closely,” the official added.

Authorities believe the latest bust could expose a larger inter-district racket involving fake billing, cash diversion, and the misuse of controlled substances under the guise of legitimate pharmaceutical trade.