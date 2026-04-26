FTA with New Zealand will boost leather, other industries: Piyush Goyal

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to be signed in Delhi on Monday between India and New Zealand will open opportunities for leather business, handicraft, handloom and those engaged in ODOP business in Agra. Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal with New Zealand trade and investment minister Todd McClay at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (Sourced)

“This is the outcome of the ongoing talks between PM Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon for years,” said Goyal while talking to media outside the Taj Mahal here.

Goyal, who arrived in Agra on Saturday night, was at the Taj Mahal in early hours of Sunday along with New Zealand’s minister for trade and investment Todd McClay and his wife.

“This FTA will pave the way for enhancement of business and trade between New Zealand and India within a few months. The Indian goods will reach New Zealand markets without any tax or import duty and besides other Indian cities, Agra too will benefit with its leather industry, handloom, handicraft and ODOP items finding new market,” the Union minister said.

In reply to a question, Goyal said under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the National Democratic Alliance will form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. “People of West Bengal are fed up with years of harassment, lawlessness and bad administration. As such, change is West Bengal is imminent,” he added.

On several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders joining the BJP, Goyal said the way the AAP had cheated the masses in Punjab and Delhi and the way corruption touched heights during the AAP regime, it was tough for anyone to bear all this and so these MPs (Raghav Chadha and others) decided to join the BJP.

Later in the day, ministers from India and New Zealand attended India-New Zealand Business Meet at a hotel here. They were informed that Agra has 75% share in leader exports of nation and was having about 5000 MSME units engaged in providing jobs to 4 to 5 lakh individuals directly and indirectly with exports to Europe, America, and other parts of the globe.

During the meet, New Zealand’s minister for trade and investment Todd McClay said strengthening of business ties between New Zealand and India will open doors for trade of raw material besides boosting design and manufacturing sector.

Later, Goyal posted on X “Had an enriching industry engagement in Agra with leaders from the leather & footwear, light engineering, AYUSH, pharma, medical devices and sports goods sector, joined by my friend Mr Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Investment, New Zealand.”

Chairman, Central Leather Exports (CLE) Pooran Dawar said exporters in Agra hope that FTA and other bipartite agreements to be signed in Delhi on Monday will enhance export three to five times and will assist in establishing Agra as the world capital of footwear manufacturing.