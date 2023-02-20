Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Futile bid to cover up govt’s failure: Mayawati on U.P. guv’s address

Futile bid to cover up govt’s failure: Mayawati on U.P. guv’s address

Published on Feb 20, 2023 11:06 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday termed the governor’s address to the joint session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature a “futile attempt to cover up” the government’s failures

In the 403-member U.P. assembly, the BSP has only one MLA. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

In a tweet in Hindi, she said: “The speech was overall very disappointing for people. Hon’ble governor’s address today on the first day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was a futile attempt by the government to cover up its failures to check inflation, poverty, unemployment, backwardness and disturbed environment troubling the people.”

In the 403-member U.P. assembly, the BSP has only one MLA. In another tweet, Mayawati said, “Except for those in power in UP, contrary to the claims of the government, today every class, society and community is the victim of the narrow and malicious policies and activities of the government.”

“The biggest failure of the government is that people are not getting their rights and justice. The government must pay attention to this,” she added. (With PTI inputs)

