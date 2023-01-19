G-20 farewell ceremony: Bhatkhande students to showcase talents

A cohort of 35 students from Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya have been selected to perform at the G-20 summit farewell ceremony to take place on February 15. The theme of the programme will be ‘Awadh ke Rang’, and they will display the culture of Awadh through dance and music performances.

Thirty-four current students, an ex-student and nine teachers are involved in this programme. “They have been assigned a slot of 45 minutes, and the programme will include a Kathak performance, a Bharatanatyam and a folk-dance performance. Students will also render music performances, wherein vocalists and instrumentalists from our student body will get to showcase their talents,” said registrar Tuhin Dwivedi.

Seema Bharadwaj, vocal teacher at Bhatkhande who is coordinating the efforts, said that preparations started mid-winter vacations for these students and are in full swing in free periods during college hours. “I am especially thankful that the students get to have the opportunity to perform on such a platform, and I hope more such opportunities keep coming their way,” she said.

Prashant Dwivedi, a pakhawaj player, graduated from Bhatkhande in 2019, and is now preparing for his NET-JRF exam. He has been called to perform with the rest of the group as well. “I’m ecstatic to be performing with the students, it is always great to be associated with the institution.”