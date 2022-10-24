Game for a fashionable Diwali this year!

With Diwali celebrations rising to its peak, much higher than last few years, a number of fashion and make-up trends are being revisited as well as new ones are being embraced by the Lucknowites.

We share what city-based fashion gurus and make-up stylist gives a thumbs-up to for this season.

Designer Asma Husain asserts fabric like brocades, jamdani, Banarasi georgette are the ones to go in for.

“See the fashion spotlight in Lucknow is and will be traditional yet trendy patterns. We love revisiting our known traditional attires like chudidaar, anarkali, sharara and gharara in colours like pista green, burgundy, teal blue, purple tints and orangy rust are part of the new collection in a big way,” she adds.

Asma Hussain

For fashion stylist Rachna Jain from Gazal’s Panache, the fashion scene in the city has surely revamped and vibrancy is back with bang.

“The young generation is not game for anything floor length in fact they want smarter version of traditional wear like gehrdaar sharara skirts, peplum and corsets tops paired with palazzo or dhoti pants are actually much sought after by the young girls. Also, as winters are setting in so long shrugs are surely in demand also lightly embroidered dresses — be it short or long — will surely do the festive needful.”

Rachna Jain’s festival collection

She adds, “For the elders fabric matters, hence in way, this Diwali you will see mix of a fashion scene in Lucknow with vibrant colours and shades to twin with,” Jain further adds.

Accessories like platforms, rainbow bags, and aesthetic jewellery combined with beads, pearls, and rhinestone will be a pick, add the designers.

Rachna Jain

Fringes & Curls founder Dolly Rastogi urges to go for hydrating facials to keep skin nourished and fed. “With season change it’s a must to have well-hydrated and clean skin. Pick facials according to the weather and skin type.”

A make-up session by Dolly Rastogi

Telling up about the trends, she adds, “Make-up for youngsters is about dark-kohled eyes with red tones in shadow palette. For middle-aged ones, lighter eyes with dash of copper or highlighter on cheek or eye-lids will give a perfect Diwali 2022 look.”