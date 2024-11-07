Gang making fake marksheets busted in U.P. capital, one held

Mahanagar police on Thursday unearthed a gang involved in making and selling of fake marksheets and certificates of various universities and colleges and nabbed a key member of the gang. Ram Prakash Verma, a resident of Indira Nagar, Lucknow, and originally from Bihar, was arrested during a raid. (For Representation)

A senior police official said acting on a tip-off, the police raided a rented house in Papermill Colony, where a gang member Ram Prakash Verma, 44, along with his aides, was making fake marksheets and certificates.

The police recovered several forged marksheets, a laptop, a paper cutting machine and two mobile phones from the spot.

Ram Prakash Verma, a resident of Indira Nagar, Lucknow, and originally from Bihar, was arrested from the spot, said a police department press release.

The arrested accused confessed to his involvement in the illegal activity. He revealed that the kingpin of the racket was one Manish Pratap Singh alias Mange Ram, who is absconding, the press release said.

Verma has been booked under various sections, including those related to forgery, fraud, and illegal document production.

Multiple cases are pending against the kingpin in various police stations across Lucknow for similar crimes, according to the police press release. The press release said the police are continuing their search for the kingpin of the gang.