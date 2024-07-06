Gang of cyber thug busted, 10 held in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

A cyber crime was busted and 10 of its members were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Saturday, police said. Items recovered from the arrested cyber thugs in Bulandshahr. (Sourced)

Confirming it, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar said more than ₹83,000 cash, 42 mobile phones, 33 SIM cards, 12 cheque books and 20 passbooks of different banks, one car, a pen drive were among the other things recovered from the arrested criminals.

He said they were caught after one of their victims Loti Ram of village Ladpur under BB Nagar police station lodged a complaint on June 30 that someone had withdrawn ₹15 lakh from his bank account after cloning a cheque and another ₹1.8 lakh using UPI.

The arrested cyber criminals were identified as Nitin Kashyap of Meerut, Prem Shankar of Madhya Pradesh, Avdhesh Kumar of Kanpur, Shah Alam and Urooj Alam of Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar, Bhupendra Kumar, Alok Kumar, Brijesh Kumar and Chatar Singh of Bulandshahr besides Kalicharan of Hapur.

Criminal cases had been lodged against many of them in different police stations and a reward of ₹15,000 each was declared on Shah Alam and Urooj Alam by Khatauli police.

The SSP said those arrested included a generator operator of the Punjab National Bank whose work was to steal data from the bank. Another was customer agent of a mobile service company whose work was to arrange SIM cards and fraudulently transfer them in the name of gang members.

One gang member had developed expertise in creating clones of bank cheques and the other opened multiple accounts in different banks to transfer the funds collected through fraud, he added.

The gang members used to purchase properties and other valuables through ill-gotten money, Kumar said. “A case has been registered against them and they will be sent to jail,” the SSP added.