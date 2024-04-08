Gang of Delhi car thieves, Lko scrap dealers busted, 6 held

The Lucknow police arrested two gang leaders and four of their associates in what it claimed was a syndicated theft racket targeting vehicles. The gang stole the vehicles and sold them in the market as spare parts. The criminals in the custody of Lucknow Police on Monday (Sourced)

According to DCP East, Prabal Pratap Singh, the inter-state gang was active in Delhi’s Rohini and a theft case was also registered in Punjab against it.

The men were living as tenants in Lucknow’s Chinhat area for three months and stole multiple vehicles during their stay.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Parvesh Chauhan, 31 and Abhigyan Singh, 23, who were living in Lucknow with scrap sellers Qasim, 25, Shamshudin, 25, Sadiq Ali, 32, and Md Aslam, 52. The men were caught by Chinhat police during a checking drive when the accused were driving to Barabanki in a stolen vehicle.

“Multiple vehicles, both two and four-wheelers and their spare parts, 13 batteries were recovered from their possession. Vehicles stolen from Delhi and Patiala have also been found with them,” said the DCP.

“The thieves used to first carry out a reconnaissance mission and then target old vehicles parked along roads. They used a gadget by which they disabled the vehicle’s functions of the digital key and then escaped with the vehicles,” added the DCP.

Police are suspecting that the gang could be bigger with their link in other states as well. “The vehicles seized are also from Delhi and the accused were living there before. Further investigation is on,” said the DCP.