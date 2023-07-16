Youth held for threatening docs, hosp staff with toy gun

Lucknow In true Bollywood style, a gang of youths barged into a private hospital in Barabanki and one of them took doctors and paramedical staff at gun point, forcing them to bandage his wounds and leave without paying for the treatment. The youths even hurled abuses when asked for the fees. Hospital owner Jagjeet Singh lodged an FIR against the youths (Pic for representation)

This happened thrice on July 9, 11 and 13 when these youths visited the hospital in a locality under RamSanehighat police station of Barabanki after 10 pm late at night. One of them even slapped the doctor for showing reluctance.

Hospital owner Jagjeet Singh lodged an FIR against the youths on Friday evening after which one of them, identified as Adarsh Singh, was arrested when he again turned up later in the night on Friday. He also shared CCTV footage of the youth training a gun on him and other staff.

Circle officer of RamSanehighat, Jata Shankar Mishra informed that the accused Adarsh Singh was a local goon and lived in a locality near the hospital. He said the accused used a toy gun to threaten the doctors and other hospital staff. The accused had suffered a wound in his right leg accidentally and he used to get it bandaged, he said, adding that efforts were on to arrest his other accomplices.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 453 for house trespass with preparation to hurt people, 504 for hurling abuses and insulting, 506 for criminal intimidation and 34 for committing the act with common intention, against the arrested accused Adarsh, his accomplice Ajeet Kumar and four other unidentified people. HT has a downloaded copy of the FIR.

