Ganga Expressway to connect east, west Uttar Pradesh post Mahakumbh

The Ganga Expressway will connect east and west Uttar Pradesh post the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025. A UPEIDA report on progress of work on the Ganga Expressway indicates that 89% of the earthwork on the main carriageway is complete. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Those planning to visit the Mahakumbh from west U.P. region or vice versa will have to take an alternative route as the Ganga Expressway will not be available for the commuters by the time the mega event begins on January 13, 2025 with the Paush Poornima Snan. As of now, the Ganga Expressway is 67% complete and is expected to be opened later in the year.

The state government made all efforts to complete the nearly 594-kilometre-long access controlled six-lane (expandable to eight-lane) expressway connecting Meerut in west U.P. with Prayagraj in the eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Mahakumbh. Nevertheless, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will have to rework the timelines keeping in view the progress of work.

“Yes, work on Ganga Expressway is now 67% complete,” said Srihari Shahi, additional chief executive officer, UPEIDA.

A UPEIDA website report about progress of work on the Ganga Expressway indicates that 89% of the earthwork on the main carriageway is complete. The site clearance work (C&G) on the main carriageway is 100% done. The Granular sub-base (GSB) is 72% and WMM (wet mix macadam) is 68% complete. As much as 65% of DBM (Dense Bituminous Macadam) laying has done. Out of 1489 structures, 1372 have been completed.

Though the Ganga Expressway project will not open ahead of the Mahakumbh, it is not delayed and is going as per schedule for completion in November 2025, those aware of the development said.

The prolonged monsoon season filled a large chunk of expressway with water. Dense fog has also affected the pace of work in parts of the expressway.