Ganga Mashal Yatra welcomed at Sangam in UP’s Prayagraj

The “Ganga Mashal Yatra”, which commenced on November 1 at Rishikesh, was welcomed at Sangam here, on Saturday. Like every year, this year too, the yatra is part of the Ganga Mahotsav which is being celebrated by the Indian Army from November 1 to November 30.

The yatra was taken out by the Territorial Army (TA) in Delhi for spreading the message of cleaning the Ganga. This is being done under the “Clean Ganga” campaign by the Ganga Task Force.

The yatra started from Rishikesh and will reach the Bay of Bengal on November 26 after passing through five states. Then from there, the journey will come back to Delhi where it will be accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Describing the purpose of the yatra, Col Ved Vrat Vaidh of Territorial Army said, “The purpose of the yatra is to connect the general public and common man with the river Ganga and motivate them to contribute towards ‘Nirmal Ganga’ campaign under the Namami Gange project. This work is being done by the Territorial Army.”

The team carrying the torch of the yatra from Rishikesh to the Bay of Bengal is being led by Major LN Joshi of the Territorial Army. During the yatra, this team will stop at many places. During their stay there, the team would give information to local people about the purpose of Namami Gange campaign and benefits of a clean Ganga.

In Prayagraj, divisional forest officer Ramesh Chandra welcomed the yatra. He said the campaign of planting trees on the banks of river Ganga had been started by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the Ganga Task Force.

With the help of the force, people are also being encouraged to plant trees and protect them. He added that in future also, forest department would be contributing towards conservation of the Ganga by participating in various programmes and every effort would be made to make them successful.

A number of NCC cadets and students of various schools too participated in the event held at Sangam. The sand artists made a huge sand sculpture of Lord Shiva to mark the occasion.