GBC 4.0 creates 34 lakh job opportunities

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Several companies are set to provide employment through major projects. Among them, Torrent Power plans to invest ₹22,800 crore in Sonbhadra, creating jobs for 4,800 youths.

LUCKNOW: The Yogi government is all set to make Uttar Pradesh the country’s growth engine by rolling out 14,000 projects worth over 10 lakh crore and simultaneously creating employment opportunities for 34 lakh youths in various sectors.

Exhibhition area Ground Breaking ceremony at GBC 4.O (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
Exhibhition area Ground Breaking ceremony at GBC 4.O (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Out of the 14,000 projects, 52% will be implemented in Paschimanchal, while Purvanchal and Bundelkhand will receive 29% and 14% respectively. Additionally, 5% of the projects are allocated to other regions. Among the investments, 23% of the projects are valued over 10,000 crore, with 12% falling in the range of 5,000 to 10,000 crore.”

In addition to this, 20% of the projects fall in the range of 1,000 to 5,000 crore, while 10% are valued between 500 crore to 1,000 crore. Furthermore, 20% of the projects are in the range of 100 crore to 500 crore. Another 10% of the projects range from 20 crore to 100 crore, and 5% of the projects are allocated 20 crore.

Among these projects, the manufacturing sector constitutes 21%, followed by the renewable energy sector at 13%. The IT and electronics sectors account for 9%, while the power sector makes up 8%. Additionally, the food processing and real estate sectors each comprise 6%, and the MSME sector constitutes 5%. Sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, waste management, and education each account for 3%.

Several companies are set to provide employment through major projects. Among them, Torrent Power plans to invest 22,800 crore in Sonbhadra, creating jobs for 4,800 youths. Similarly, M3M India Private Ltd. will invest 7,500 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar, offering employment to 14,000 youths. Additionally, Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. will invest 4,000 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar, providing jobs for 5,000 youths. Fun Zoo Toys will also invest 1,052 crore in Gautam Buddh Nagar, with plans to create employment opportunities for 20,000 youths.

THE JOB OPPORTUNITIES

Company InvestmentEmployment

Addverb TechnologiesRs 500 crore2,000

Greenko GroupRs 17,181 crore 300

IKEA Group 4,300 crore 500

Lodha GroupRs 3,000 crore 100

Sarraf GroupRs 1,250 crore1,250

Ashok LeylandRs 1,000 crore 500

JSW EnergyRs 8,000 crore 840

Tata Technology 4,200 crore 450

Varun BeveragesRs 3,500 crore1,500

Century Group 4,000 crore 800

Dalmia CementRs 3,000 crore2,500

