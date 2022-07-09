Geotagging of U.P.’s 1.3 lakh govt schools on the anvil
The Uttar Pradesh basic education department is all set to carry out a third-party geotagging survey to ascertain accurate information about the availability of basic infrastructure and facilities in government-run primary and upper primary schools.
A detailed guideline has been issued to all the 75 district basic education officers for carrying out the survey smoothly. There are more than 1.3 lakh government schools in basic education department and only a maximum of 25 schools will be surveyed by each surveyor through Prerna mobile application of the state government.
Director general, school education, U.P., Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) said, “This survey is very important from the point of view of strengthening the infrastructure facilities and timely addressing the problem in schools.” The BSAs were told to complete all the proceedings in a transparent, honest, fair, error-free and timebound manner by August 5, 2022.
All the surveys will be executed by special educators. In case, the number of special educators is fewer than the number of schools, the surveys will be conducted by academic resource person (ARP) teachers.
Besides, survey of anganwadi centres operating on the school premises will also be done compulsorily. A sum of ₹200 will be provided as travelling allowance to each surveyor after a flawless survey for every school.
Recently, it came to light that as many as 21,744 state government-run primary and upper primary schools lack electricity in Uttar Pradesh. In all, there are 1,32,985 schools of the basic education department in Uttar Pradesh.
And now the UP basic education department is giving top priority to providing electricity to schools in the next three months. The lack of power leaves thousands of children with no choice but to spend about five hours without fan or light in schools in hot and humid weather.
With geotagging survey, the department will be able to fix the problem like shortage of furniture, toilets, drinking water and other facilities in schools.
-
House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of Gupta's employer's neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her. The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand's Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
-
Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid
In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice. Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”
-
Higher complications among newborns of Covid-infected mothers during Delta wave: Study
The incidence of preterm births, low birth weight, admissions to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and other adverse outcomes in newborns of mothers infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 were higher during the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to a new multi-institutional study published in the European Journal of Paediatrics on Saturday. The study found that significantly higher neonatal complications were reported in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
-
Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai: A 41-year-old dental surgeon faces arrest over hhe'sFacebook post regarding Hanuman Chalisa in the wake of communal tension that erupted in the city after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana raked up Hanuman Chalisa issue. The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.
-
Six killed in accident in U.P.’s Chitrakoot; CM Yogi announces ex gratia
Six people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding loader hit them on Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway in Chitrakoot district on Saturday morning, police said. The victims hailing from Jari village in Banda district had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Rauli Kalayanpur village in Chitrakoot. They were sitting on the roadside when the accident occurred, said Chitrakoot additional superintendent of police Shailendra Rai.
