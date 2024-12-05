Get set for mercury drop in the next 24 hrs: IMD tells Lucknow

Those of you who were wondering where winter was, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that it has turned the corner and will make its presence felt in the next 24 hours. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“A descent in temperatures has begun with a drop of around 2 degrees in day temperatures in most districts. Night temperatures too will see a drop in the next 24 hours,” said IMD Lucknow in-charge, Mohd Danish.

The day temperature for Lucknow has gone from around 29 degrees Celsius the past few days, to 26.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with a forecast hovering around 27 degrees Celsius on Friday as well. Lucknow has been recording night temperatures around 12 degrees every day, recording 12.2 degrees on Thursday, with a predicted drop of around 11 degrees Celsius on Friday night. “It is expected to drop further the following night,” said Danish.

The IMD has predicted shallow fog in the night and early morning hours for Lucknow, with strong surface winds (20 - 30 kmph). Likelihood of mostly dry weather has been predicted for the whole state with shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in the morning and strong surface winds across east and west UP.

“This drop in temperature across a majority of districts in east and west UP will be due to approaching Western disturbances which will pass through UP from December 8 onwards, causing strong surface winds.” He said that this drop will be evident from Friday night onwards, and the impact will be felt the following few days as well, with the temperature slowly and steadily dropping two to three degrees over two days.

So far, the IMD has not issued any warnings to go with the drop in temperatures. The lowest day temperatures were recorded in Fatehgarh, Bareilly and Bulandshahr, respectively, recording 23, 23.4 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. The lowest night temperatures were recorded in Bahraich, Bulandshahr each at 10 degrees, and Fursatganj at 10.2 degrees Celsius.