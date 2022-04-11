Ghaziabad students testing Covid +ve sets alarm bells ringing in Lucknow

Following the shutdown of two schools in Ghaziabad after five students were reportedly found to be infected with Covid-19, Lucknow Private School association has issued a caution to its member schools not to lower their guard and encourage kids to wear masks and sanitize their hands at regular intervals.

Unaided Private Schools Association, UP, president, Anil Agarwal, “I would like to request all the member schools and other educational institutions to be vigilant. Extra attention and monitoring are required; we have to take all necessary precautions and follow the necessary protocols.”

“Children’s education suffered a lot during the last two years, but along with that their health is also of utmost importance,” he added.

He asked the schools to follow all the norms to keep our children safe.

Secretary of the association and principal of Hoerner College, Mala Mehra, said, “The recent case of Ghaziabad students contracting Covid-19 is of concern. Vaccines should be made available to schools on priority.”