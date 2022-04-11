Ghaziabad students testing Covid +ve sets alarm bells ringing in Lucknow
Following the shutdown of two schools in Ghaziabad after five students were reportedly found to be infected with Covid-19, Lucknow Private School association has issued a caution to its member schools not to lower their guard and encourage kids to wear masks and sanitize their hands at regular intervals.
Unaided Private Schools Association, UP, president, Anil Agarwal, “I would like to request all the member schools and other educational institutions to be vigilant. Extra attention and monitoring are required; we have to take all necessary precautions and follow the necessary protocols.”
“Children’s education suffered a lot during the last two years, but along with that their health is also of utmost importance,” he added.
He asked the schools to follow all the norms to keep our children safe.
Secretary of the association and principal of Hoerner College, Mala Mehra, said, “The recent case of Ghaziabad students contracting Covid-19 is of concern. Vaccines should be made available to schools on priority.”
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
