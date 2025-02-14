Ghazipur MP booked for remarks on Mahakumbh

A case has been lodged against Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur Afzal Ansari at Shadiabad police station of that district for making controversial remarks about ongoing Mahakumbh, police said here on Friday. Police said complainant alleged that the MP hurt the sentiments of crores of people who believe in Sanatan Dharma. (HT file)

The MP allegedly made the remarks at an event held on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti in Ghazipur’s Jakhania on February 12. Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja confirmed it.

A police officer said former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank Dev Prakash Singh filed a report against Ansari at Shadiabad police station on Thursday night. The cop said the complainant alleged that the MP’s comment has hurt the sentiments of crores of people who believe in Sanatan Dharma.

The cop said, based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 352 (2) (statement conducting to public mischief) against Ansari.

Ansari had allegedly said sins were being washed away by bathing at Mahakumbh. “The path to Vaikunth is opening for the people. That is, no one will go to hell now. Heaven will be houseful,” the MP had allegedly remarked.