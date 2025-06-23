Girl admitted for operation raped at Meerut medical college, accused held: Police

MEERUT A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an attendant of another patient in a bathroom late on Saturday night after she was admitted to the orthopaedic ward of the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut for a leg operation. The accused, Rohit Kumar, was arrested on Sunday night with the aid of CCTV footage, the police said, adding the medical examination of the victim confirmed rape. According to the police, the incident occurred when the girl went to the bathroom, where Rohit allegedly followed her, held her hostage and allegedly outraged her modesty before fleeing the hospital premises. (Pic for representation)

When the victim was admitted to the ward, a patient Mohit Kumar from Kashipur, Moradabad, was also being treated for injuries sustained in a road accident that resulted in the amputation of one of his legs. Mohit’s brother, Rohit, was staying in the hospital as his attendant.

The girl, traumatized by the ordeal, remained silent until her mother noticed her withdrawn behaviour and persistently questioned her.

Breaking down in tears, the girl narrated the incident to her mother, who immediately informed the hospital doctors and subsequently alerted the police.

The Medical police station registered a case based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother. The police recorded the victim’s statement and arranged for a medical examination, which confirmed the rape.

Using CCTV footage from the hospital and information provided by Mohit, the police tracked down and arrested Rohit late Sunday night.

During interrogation, Rohit confessed to the crime, according to authorities.

SP (city) Ayush Vikram Singh stated, “A 13-year-old girl admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Meerut medical college was raped by an attendant of another patient. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, a case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. We are also investigating lapses in security at the medical college.”

The incident raised serious concerns about patient safety and security arrangements at the medical college. Authorities assured a thorough investigation into the matter, including a review of the hospital’s security protocols to prevent such incidents in future.

Dr Gyaneshwar Tonk, head of the orthopaedics department, said: “On Sunday afternoon, the staff reported an incident involving a teenage girl admitted to the ward. The girl’s family was asked to inform the Medical police station regarding the matter. We will investigate who was on duty at the time of incident. Instructions have been issued to tighten security in the ward.”