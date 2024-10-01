Girl dies by suicide: 4 arrested in Meerut, SHO shifted to crime branch

MEERUT The SHO of Lohia Nagar police station here was shifted to the crime branch after a protest by Brahmin organisations on Sunday over the suicide of a minor girl. She had allegedly taken the extreme step on September 20 after a group of youths shared her objectionable photos on their mobile phones. The girl had allegedly shared these pictures with her friend, after which they went viral. Tyagi-Brahmin-Bhumihar Samaj president Mangeram Tyagi said there were many accused in this case and the police should investigate to identify and arrest all the wrongdoers. (Pic for representation)

Eighteen organisations of Brahmins took to the streets seeking justice for the deceased and alleged laxity by SHO AK Chauhan, who allegedly allowed the kin to carry out the last rites without sending the body for a post-mortem examination.

The protestors met additional director general of police (Meerut zone) DK Thakur at his residence and alleged that a minister in the state government was patronising the accused named in the case and a few police officials were pressurising the family for a compromise.

The ADG said the delegation gave him their charter of demands and all four accused were arrested and sent to jail.

However, SSP (Meerut) Vipin Tada said the SHO was shifted after an incident of cow slaughter in his area. He admitted that a post-mortem examination should be conducted in such cases and anticipated that the SHO might have taken the decision “as per the law and order situation.”

All four accused in the case had been arrested. They were identified as Ayush, Ujjwal, Ankur and Shadab who was arrested on Monday, said circle officer (Sadar Dehat) Naveena Shukla.

“All accused are above 18 years of age and booked under sections 64, 105 and 107 of BNS, Pocso and IT Act,” said Shukla.

