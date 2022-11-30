GIS to write a new chapter of development in UP, says Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals generated a sense of security among people and investors. He claimed that a lot of development projects were in the pipeline and the proposed Global Investors Summit (GIS) would write a new chapter of development in the state.

“Once tagged as a backward region (eastern UP), it is now touching new heights of development. UP is moving towards a new dimension of progress,” said the CM who was here to participate in the inception day programme of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

He laid the foundation stone of two dozen industrial units worth ₹504 crore, including garment and plastic factories. In the past one year, Adityanath had inaugurated around two dozen units established at GIDA.

He recalled that in 1990 industrial units were closing one by one due to the neglect of erstwhile governments and lack of basic infrastructure for investment. Referring to his government, he said road and air connectivity and improved electricity supply had made Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) a promising investment destination.

The CM also urged industrialists of the region to take part in the proposed GIS to be held in February.

“Today, over two dozen women are working in garment factories in GIDA and generating income for their families. Gorakhpur is emerging as a hub of higher education, centre of healthcare and industrial development,” he added.

He said Uttar Pradesh would play a vital role in achieving the vision of Prime Minister to make India a $5-trillion economy. “UP ranks second in the country in ease of doing business and efforts have been made to bring it to number one,” he added. Adityanath also gave land allotment certificates worth ₹1,200 crore to 24 investors.