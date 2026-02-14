Give children company, keep junk away: UP Board tells parents ahead of exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad advised parents to prioritise their children’s well-being over marks as over 50 lakh students prepare for board examinations starting February 18. Board secretary Bhagwati Singh joined Sen Sharma in addressing students, parents, and invigilators during the session aimed at reducing exam pressure (Sourced)

“Remember, your child is more important than his marks. Give them company, give them healthy food, keep junk food items away,” Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary, secondary and basic education, told parents during a YouTube discussion organised by Asia’s largest examination body.

The ACS cautioned parents against burdening children with high expectations, stating that board exams were neither the first nor last examination of their lives. “As a father of a daughter, I have seen how kids put in extra hard yards to get better marks,” he said.

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh joined Sen Sharma in addressing students, parents, and invigilators during the session aimed at reducing exam pressure. Jyotsna, teacher at GGIC Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, hosted the discussion.

Sen Sharma quoted Krishna’s advice to Arjun, telling students to focus on effort rather than results. “Do not think about the results, just do your karma, the hard work which is in your hands. The moment you start thinking about the result, the problem is bound to start.”

He advised students to eat healthy food, stay hydrated, avoid studying late hours, and visit examination centres beforehand to avoid inconvenience on exam day.

Bhagwati Singh urged invigilators to review all guidelines, stay vigilant, and ensure examination sanctity across more than 8,000 exam centres.

The session was attended by divisional joint directors of education, district school inspectors, principals, centre administrators, teachers, and students.