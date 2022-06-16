Global investors summit in Uttar Pradesh: Singapore keen to be first partner country

Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong met chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday and said his country would be happy to become the first partner country at the Global Investors Summit that the state government propose to organise next year in Uttar Pradesh.

He said state government should invite Singapore companies for the summit. He said a Singapore company has invested ₹1100 crore at the recently concluded third ground breaking ceremony.

Yogi said he would be happy to make Singapore the first partner country at the proposed summit.

Wong, who used the occasion to congratulate Yogi on installation of his government for the second term, also said an institution of Singapore was working in Ayodhya for the uplift of 8500 families there. He said these families have been given smart meters and were being educated about conservation of water and energy.

Wong said those saving water and minimising use of energy would be given award and this would creating an awakening in the society.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath appreciated these efforts and drinking water was being made available at the people’s door step under the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ayodhya model for the conservation of water could prove useful.

Wong said different companies of Singapore have invested $250 million in Uttar Pradesh, most of it in Noida and the adjoining region.

Investors were being encouraged to invest in Lucknow and other parts of the state, the Singapore high commissioner said.

He also invited Uttar Pradesh’s companies to invest in Singapore. He said Singapore was ready to cooperate in setting up of a proposed skill university. He proposed that a programme for exchange in knowledge, technology and skill development sectors should be organised and Singapore would help in capacity building.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh took complete care of its investors and industry friendly policies have changed the industrial atmosphere in the state. He said the state government has worked out more than 20 sectoral policies.

The state government was committed to providing all necessary incentives and facilities for industrial development in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

The state government was developing a film city near the Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddhanagar district, he added. A medical device park was also coming up there, he said.

There were tremendous opportunities for investment and Singapore could cooperate in these sectors, he said.