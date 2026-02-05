‘Golden hour’ reporting pushes UP to 3rd spot in cyber fraud recovery

Uttar Pradesh has recorded a sharp turnaround in tackling cyber financial fraud, climbing from 24th position last year to third place nationally in January 2026 in securing defrauded money through timely banking intervention, with officials attributing the gains to faster reporting during the crucial “golden hours” after a fraud occurs. Representational image (Sourced)

According to the Union home ministry’s National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal data, Uttar Pradesh registered 29,715 cyber fraud complaints involving losses of ₹138.32 crore. Of this, ₹48.45 crore was secured by placing liens on suspected bank accounts, translating into a 35.13% recovery rate, the third highest in the country.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the improvement followed sustained public awareness campaigns urging victims to report cyber fraud during the golden hours, when chances of financial recovery are highest. He said prompt alerts enable police cyber cells to immediately coordinate with banks and payment gateways to freeze suspicious transactions before funds are withdrawn or diverted.

The DGP explained that a lien refers to money temporarily frozen in bank accounts linked to fraudulent transactions, preventing withdrawal or transfer until legal procedures are completed, thereby improving the possibility of returning funds to victims.

Officials said outreach measures included social media advisories, campaigns at police stations, awareness programmes in schools and colleges, and promotion of the national cybercrime helpline. “The biggest change is behavioural, victims are reporting fraud within minutes instead of hours. That speed is saving money,” he said.

Only two regions ranked above Uttar Pradesh. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (union territory) topped the list with a 62.45% lien rate from 123 complaints involving losses of ₹0.64 crore, of which ₹0.40 crore was secured. Haryana ranked second with a 35.72% recovery rate after reporting 9,207 complaints involving losses of ₹58.58 crore, with ₹20.93 crore secured.

Uttar Pradesh ranked ahead of Gujarat at fourth place, Chandigarh at fifth, Rajasthan at seventh, Delhi at 11th and Telangana at 12th. States with higher reported fraud amounts include Maharashtra, ranked 22nd, Karnataka, 25th, and Tamil Nadu, 30th.

DGP Krishna stressed that while technology and investigation remain vital, time is the most decisive factor in cyber fraud recovery. “Every minute counts. Awareness among citizens is now our strongest weapon,” he said.