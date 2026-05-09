Gomti Barrage to shift to digitally monitored operations in Lucknow

The Gomti Barrage in Lucknow is set to shift to a digitally monitored and automated system with the Uttar Pradesh government introducing SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) technology to modernise barrage operations, improve flood management and strengthen the city’s drinking water supply system. Yogi govt introduces SCADA-based system for real-time monitoring, flood control and uninterrupted drinking water supply (Sourced)

According to a press release issued by the CM media cell on Saturday, the irrigation department has initiated the project on the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath as part of efforts to modernise key water management infrastructure in the state capital.

Officials said the SCADA-based system will enable real-time monitoring of water levels, automated control of barrage gates and quicker response during emergency situations such as sudden rises in river discharge during the monsoon. The automation is also expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce dependence on manual intervention and minimise the possibility of human error.

“The objective is to build a modern and intelligent barrage management system capable of ensuring better water regulation, stronger flood control and uninterrupted drinking water supply for Lucknow,” a senior irrigation department official said.

Constructed between 1980 and 1983, the Gomti Barrage plays a key role in maintaining water supply by sustaining the required water level at the Kudia Ghat pumping station, from where drinking water is supplied to lakhs of residents.

Officials said the barrage’s ageing vertical gates had developed corrosion over time due to continuous exposure to river water, affecting efficiency and operational reliability. To address this, the government has undertaken phased replacement of all 10 gates.

Anil Garg, principal secretary (Irrigation), said two gates were replaced in 2024 and four more in 2025, while work on the remaining gates is progressing rapidly.

Upendra Singh, chief engineer (Mechanical), said the newly designed gates were manufactured using advanced technology at the ISO-certified irrigation workshop in Bareilly and are expected to provide long-term operational stability.

To ensure the city’s water supply remains unaffected during the replacement process, the department has constructed a cofferdam upstream of the barrage to maintain adequate water levels for pumping operations.

A 45-day shutdown from May 8 to June 15 has been scheduled for ongoing repair and installation work. Officials said engineering teams are working round the clock to complete the project before fluctuations in summer water levels create operational challenges.