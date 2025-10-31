Gomti Nagar Ext sewer lines to be linked with CG City STP

LUCKNOW The perennial water logging woes of Gomti Nagar Extension are on track for resolution, as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) prepares to activate the 19 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) in CG City by linking it with sewer lines of sectors 6 and 7. Earlier, the sewer lines were not connected with the STP, due to which residents were facing water logging issues persistently, especially during heavy rain. (File Photo)

During an inspection on Friday, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar directed officials to make the plant fully functional within 15 days and ensure completion of all sewer connections.

Built at a cost of around ₹65 crore, the STP in CG City has remained non-operational due to the absence of sewer linkages. Kumar reviewed the functioning of key machinery and infrastructure, including the power station and server room. Finding irregularities and poor upkeep, he expressed displeasure and imposed a ₹10 lakh penalty on the execution agency, M/s RCC Developers.

The V-C emphasised that the STP’s capacity can cater to a larger catchment area and directed officials to link it with the sewage pumping station (SPS) located in Sector 4 of Gomti Nagar Extension to enhance its utility. He instructed that a detailed plan be prepared and work on the integration be initiated immediately.

He added that a 5 MLD capacity SPS has already been constructed across Shaheed Path in Sector 7, which will channel sewage to the CG City STP. Kumar directed officials to expedite the pending power connection and start operations.

The LDA plans to connect sewage from group housing complexes, government and private offices, hospitals and malls in Gomti Nagar Extension sectors 6 and 7 to the CG City STP. For this, a new network of sewer lines will be laid and existing ones will be cleaned and upgraded.

Officials said that once operational, the STP will significantly improve sewage management and reduce environmental load on existing treatment plants in the city, making it a key infrastructure component of the Gomti Nagar Extension and CG City region.