Gomti Nagar to have Lko’s first 42-storey residential building

: The state capital’s skyline is set for a major transformation. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has approved the map of the city’s first 42-floor residential tower in Gomti Nagar, where construction has already begun, confirmed LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma on Thursday. The permissible FAR has increased from 2.5 to 4.0, and even 5.0 in undeveloped areas, particularly within 500 metres of Shaheed Path, Kisan Path, and Green Corridor routes, previously reported by HT. (File Photo)

Driven by the state government’s revised Floor Area Ratio (FAR) policy and limited land availability,

the development marks a shift in the city’s urban planning. Approval has been given for one such high-rise project, located near Shaheed Path, a high-demand zone for real estate, LDA officials confirmed.

Earlier, buildings in Lucknow rarely exceeded 25 floors, but the new FAR policy now allows builders to construct taller structures. The permissible FAR has increased from 2.5 to 4.0, and even 5.0 in undeveloped areas, particularly within 500 metres of Shaheed Path, Kisan Path, and Green Corridor routes, previously reported by HT.

This policy ensures better land use, boosts urban development, and meets the city’s rising residential and commercial needs, according to a senior LDA official,

Builders are also being offered additional FAR exemptions for following eco-friendly standards, such as rainwater harvesting, solar energy usage, and green building norms.

A senior LDA official gave an example that if a person has a 1,000-square-metre plot and purchases additional FAR from the authority, they can construct up to four times more on the land after obtaining all necessary approvals from the authority.

However, LDA officials acknowledge that constructing high-rises comes with challenges. Authorities have made it mandatory to ensure compliance with earthquake-resistant designs, fire safety systems, and traffic management plans before granting final approvals.

Experts say these towers will not only redefine Lucknow’s skyline but also promote mixed-use development, turning the city into a modern urban hub with new residential, commercial, and employment opportunities.