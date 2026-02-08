Gomti river cruise project takes off, set to launch in 5 months

Construction work on a luxury cruise project on the Gomti river has formally begun, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) setting a five-month deadline for completion. The 45-metre-long cruise, being developed by a Kolkata-based firm under a public-private partnership, will ferry up to 200 passengers between Hanuman Setu and Gomti Barrage. Representational image of the cruise (Sourced)

Ticket prices have been tentatively fixed between ₹250-300 per passenger. Food services such as lunch, dinner and buffet will be available at an additional cost.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the construction site at the riverfront near Hanuman Setu on Sunday and reviewed progress. He directed the executing agency to expedite construction while maintaining safety and quality standards. The authority will conduct periodic reviews to ensure the timeline is met.

Following a Request for Proposal (RFP), the LDA selected the Kolkata-based firm to operate the tourist cruise. The company is investing approximately ₹16 crore in the project and will bear the entire construction cost. Once operational, the company will pay ₹16 lakh annually to LDA as revenue. This model ensures infrastructure development without a financial burden on the authority, while generating a steady income, officials said.

LDA said that the cruise will measure 45 metres in length and 10 metres in width, accommodating 200 passengers per trip. Each round between Hanuman Setu and Gomti Barrage will take 30 to 45 minutes. The lower deck will house a conference hall, VIP lounge and digital screens, while the upper deck will feature an open restaurant.

A captain and five trained marine crew members will manage operations and safety. The crew will brief passengers on safety protocols and provide information about the river and its ecology through a public address system. Entertainment and educational activities are planned, particularly for children, LDA said.