Gomti River Forest: LDA’s ₹150-crore project to expand Lko’s green cover

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has prepared and submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for developing an around-300-acre Gomti River Forest along the Pipra Ghat–Shaheed Path, officials said. An artist’s impression of the proposed Gomti River Forest in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The move is aimed at strengthening Lucknow’s shrinking green cover amid rapid urbanisation.

The project is expected to become one of the largest green spaces in the state capital and is said to be only slightly smaller than Janeshwar Mishra Park in terms of area.

The project has gained significance as Lucknow continues to witness large-scale infrastructure expansion and rising concerns over environmental degradation, increasing temperatures and declining green spaces. Officials believe the proposed Gomti River Forest could emerge as one of the city’s largest environmental assets and act as a natural green buffer in the future.

Officials said the proposed forest will come up on the right of the Pipra Ghat area extending towards the Shaheed Path stretch. The project aims to create a large urban forest ecosystem with a wide range of plant and tree species to improve environmental conditions and strengthen biodiversity.

LDA chief engineer Manvendra Kumar Singh said the authority plans to develop the project over nearly 300 acres with an estimated expenditure of around ₹150 crore.

“The required funding for the project will be made available after the necessary approvals are completed,” he said.

Officials said the identified land belongs to the Cantonment Board, which will also provide financial support for the execution of the project.

Officials added that once the project receives approval, LDA will begin the tendering process and complete the required formalities before starting construction work.

Authorities also see the initiative as an effort to protect vacant land from unplanned development while creating a long-term environmental asset for the city.

Project at a glance

An LDA official said the project involves one portion of land which belongs to the Army that will first be transferred to the Cantonment Board before being handed over to the LDA for project development.

- The proposed city forest will include elevated pathways and an elevated jogging track.

- Its design will preserve existing greenery and avoid disturbing the natural ecosystem.

- The LDA plans to develop an elevated ecological structure to protect aquatic species and maintain ecological balance.

- The project will feature plantations of fruit-bearing trees such as mango, jamun, and chhoti jamun.

- The plantation drive will also include flowering and ornamental species such as amaltas, lagerstroemia, tabebuia, and other plants.

- Authorities will install a protective grill along the boundaries to safeguard the forest area and prevent the entry of wild animals.