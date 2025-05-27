Good governance paves way for public prosperity: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said true governance is defined by its ability to reach the doorstep of the common people, resolve their real-life issues and uplift the last person in the queue. UP CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a mass wedding ceremony organised under the CM Mass Marriage Scheme in Gorakhpur where he blessed 1,200 couples who tied the knot at the event on May 27. (Agency)

He said a responsible government actively steps into the lives of citizens, works alongside them, accelerates welfare initiatives, drives development—ultimately leading to prosperity for all.

Yogi was speaking at a mass wedding ceremony organised under the CM Mass Marriage Scheme in Gorakhpur where he blessed 1,200 couples who tied the knot at the event organised at the fertilizer factory ground.

The CM said he cannot attend individual weddings, but for this mass wedding ceremony, he left all the work in Lucknow and came to bless the brides. “A daughter in a village is a daughter of us all,” he remarked, underlining the inclusive spirit of the scheme.

Addressing the gathering, he described the mass wedding scheme as a powerful strike against child marriage, polygamy and the dowry system. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for transformation at the national level, mirrored in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years.

Tuesday’s mass wedding marked the first large-scale event under the newly enhanced scheme which now allocates ₹1 lakh per couple—up from the previous amount of ₹51,000. Of this, ₹60,000 is directly deposited into the bride’s account, while the remaining amount is used to provide essential household items, jewellery, meals and ceremony arrangements.

“We started the scheme in 2017. At that time, we decided ₹35,000 as the amount, which was later raised to ₹51,000. Today, this amount has been raised to ₹1 lakh since April,” he said.

Describing the initiative as an extension of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign, the CM emphasised its role in fighting regressive practices and empowering the marginalised, thereby contributing to the nation’s overall upliftment.

Yogi also highlighted the ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’, which supports girls from birth through graduation with financial aid of up to ₹25,000. Wishing the newlyweds a prosperous future, the CM reaffirmed his government’s commitment to uplifting every family and eradicating social evils like casteism, untouchability and dowry.