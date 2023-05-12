Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Three coaches of goods train derail in UP's Sambhal

Three coaches of goods train derail in UP's Sambhal

May 12, 2023 03:25 PM IST



Three coaches of a goods train derailed at the Chandausi railway station here on Friday morning, leading to rail traffic disruption for almost two hours, officials said.

Rail traffic at the station was disrupted for almost two hours. (Representative image/ HT Photo)

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Sudhir Kumar Singh said no one was injured in the incident that took place between 4 am and 5 am. The train was going to Chandsari in Bihar from Chandausi.

He said rail traffic at the station was disrupted for almost two hours.

The official said the track was repaired and normal traffic movement has resumed.

He added that the matter will be probed.

