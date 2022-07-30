Government revokes transfers of 48 doctors
The transfer orders of 48 government doctors were revoked by the state government from among the 313 doctors transferred by the health department on June 30.
“There were 48 doctors on the transfer list who were of level 2 or were from Ayush or dental cadre. The error was notified in the letter on July 16, sent by the health directorate. These 48 transfers have been cancelled,” said the order from the office of the special secretary (health).
The health directorate has the power to transfer doctors working at level 1 only, while the secretariat is responsible for transfers of level 2, 3 and 4 doctors. The transfer of dentists and Ayush doctors working at the government hospitals is done by their heads of departments. Uttar Pradesh health department has a total strength of over 1400 doctors across 75 districts.
The transfers became an issue in the first week of July when over 300 representations from across the state landed at the health directorate stating that the transfer orders violated the state policy, issued on June 16. Doctors, who had less than two years of service left (before retirement), doctors with chronic illness and in some cases, doctor couples, working in the health department, were also transferred.
“The transfer policy states relaxation may be given to those having less than two years for retirement while both husband and wife should be allowed to work in the same district,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary, provincial medical service association (PMSA), a body of government doctors.
Representation against transfers has been given by doctors at all levels from one, two, three and four. A probe was also ordered regarding the errors in transfers by the deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who is also the health minister. The probe is focusing on the transfer of doctors working at levels two, three and four.
Some of the clerical and administrative staff working at the health directorate are also likely to face the heat in the transfer fiasco.
The state government has directed the director general of medical health and director (administration) in the health department to identify staff responsible for processing files of transfers of government doctors and take action.
Over a dozen clerical staff were under scanner regarding errors in the transfer of doctors, said sources.
The health directorate had transferred 313 doctors of level 1, and of them, 48 transfer orders were cancelled due to an error. Till now, four health department staff have been suspended in connection with transfers. On July 25, two additional directors, one joint director and an administrative officer, were suspended from the health department.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics