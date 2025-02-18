Governor pitches mega infra push by UP government

LUCKNOW Governor Anandiben Patel elaborated on the state government’s mega infrastructure expansion projects with special mention of 100 new townships in the next five years, establishment of the UP State Capital Region and Metro operations in six cities, the largest across the country. Governor Anandiben Patel speaks in the UP Legislative Assembly on the first day of Budget Session 2025-26, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana is also seen. (ANI Photo)

Addressing the joint session of the state assembly on Tuesday, the governor shared details of schemes aimed at improving urban infrastructure and highlighted the Other Region Development Authority Act, 2024, enacted to facilitate planned development around Lucknow.

Anandiben also informed that over ₹10,000 crore projects were underway in 17 municipal corporations across the state. She emphasised that Metro services in Kanpur and Agra were launched in record time and UP became a state with the most Metro networks in India with services now operational in six cities. Additionally, the country’s first RRTS, ‘Namo Bharat’, commenced operations in the state, she added.

The governor also informed about several initiatives of the state government to improve infrastructure and quality of life.

“Under Amrit Yojana 2.0, 39 lakh drinking water connections have been provided. Additionally, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), all urban bodies have been declared Open Defecation Free (ODF). Nine lakh individual toilets and over 69,000 community and public toilets have been constructed,” said the governor.

Community, public, and pink toilets have been built across 1,100 blocks for enhanced women’s safety, she added.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), nearly 17 lakh houses have been completed and allotted. As part of the Smart City Scheme, 757 projects worth over ₹10,300 crore are underway across all 17 municipal corporations, informed the governor.

On the job front, the governor pointed out that 1.65 crore jobs have been generated in the state through 96 lakh MSME units and the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, which offers guaranteed, interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs to establish micro-enterprises.

This scheme aims to create one lakh new enterprises annually, she added.

Anandiben informed that the UP International Trade Show is organised annually to enhance market access for the state’s MSMEs. In 2024, the event attracted over 500 domestic and international traders, securing business deals worth ₹2,200 crore.

The governor also highlighted that the state’s green cover now stands at second place in the country. “UP has achieved significant progress in environment protection, green cover expansion and forestry. From 2021-22 to 2024-25, about 139 crore trees have been planted and protected,” she said.

“As a result, the state’s forest and tree cover now stands at 9.96% of its geographical area, securing second place in the country,” added the governor.

The government continues to pursue a zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals. Since November 2019, due to effective prosecution in courts, 31 mafias and 74 co-offenders have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment, imprisonment and sentenced in different cases, said the governor.

More than ₹4074 crore of illegal benami properties of identified criminals have been seized or demolished. Taking cognizance of public complaints received on X, 21,655 FIRs have been registered since 2017, said the governor.