Govt depts in U. P. go all out to fill craters on roads by Nov 15

Lucknow Government departments are going all out to fill potholes on roads across the state before November 15.

Public works department minister Jitin Prasada is personally monitoring the progress in road repair across the state.

The PWD has to fill potholes on more than 6095 km roads in Lucknow region, 4647 km in Kanpur region , 3725 km in Moradabad, 3419 km in Varanasi , 4219 km in Gorakhpur, 4595 km in Ayodhya, 2911 km in Agra, 2871 km in Aligarh region, 3979 km in Prayagraj region, 2711 km in Azamgarh region, 3581 km in Bareli, 3009 km in Gonda, 2201 km in Basti, 2239 km in Jhansi , 2327 km in Banda, 2611 m in Meerut, 1823 km in Saharanpur and 2599 km in Mirzapur region.

Engineer in chief of PWD Sandeep Kumar said, “The public works department has to fill potholes on 59572.39 km of roads all over the state. Of this, 28,000 km has been repaired by the department, while the remaining work would be finished by November 15. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s November 15 deadline for making all the roads in the state free of potholes is being followed in letter and spirit.”

He said, “PWD minister Jitin Prasada has ordered that no officer in his department will be able to take leave till November 15.”

Kumar said, “Earlier, we were repairing around 2500 km of road per day but now I have directed the engineers to ensure repairing of more than 5000 km of roads per day. Only in this way we can complete the repair work of all broken roads. In all, around 47% of repair work is completed but a lot has to be done.”

He said, “We have established a control-room which takes stock of work performed daily in every district. Any laxity in this work would not be tolerated.”

To fill potholes in over 1020 roads in various cities of the state is not an easy task. The PWD has already released a budget of ₹500 crores for the same.

Similarly, the municipal corporation in Lucknow has marked more than 247 km roads with a budget of ₹50 crore to make them pothole-free. Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “Tenders have already been issued and we expect to make all roads pothole-free by November 15.”