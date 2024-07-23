Govt employee held in UP’s Kannauj for taking bribe after minister’s complaint

Kannauj police on Monday arrested a social welfare department employee for allegedly taking bribe and harassing two students seeking a government scholarship following an FIR by social welfare minister Asim Arun himself on behalf of the students. The accused employee allegedly took bribe from two students who were seeking a government scholarship. (For Representation)

Two students from Kannauj had applied for the government scholarship. However, the scholarship forms later got cancelled. One of the two students Mamatanjay Kumar then approached the department concerned.

There, he met an employee Hridesh who allegedly demanded a bribe from the student promising him to get his scholarship form processed. The accused employee allegedly took ₹8,250 from the two students’ kin. However, he did not help the students and allegedly kept harassing them through phone calls from different numbers.

This led one student Mamatanjay Kumar him to approach the minister with proof such as call recordings and online payment receipts. Taking note of the matter, minister Asim Arun lodged a police complaint in this matter.

“I suspect that such corrupt personnel may have taken bribes by deceiving other students too, which needs to be seriously investigated in the public interest,” the minister said in his complaint. Later, the minister said, “The accused is being presented before the court in Lucknow today (Monday).”