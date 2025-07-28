Govt ensuring implementation of all schemes, projects, says CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government’s intentions were to give concrete shape to every public utility and development scheme. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI File)

He also assured that the proposed and ongoing works would be completed within their time limit, and accountability of the officials concerned would be fixed. “We are not only limited to making schemes, but also ensure their on-the-ground implementation.”

The CM arrived in Varanasi on Monday on a two-day visit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to his parliamentary constituency. He inspected the venue of the PM’s public meeting scheduled at Banauli village in Sewapuri on August 2.

Later, Yogi reviewed the progress of development works with the public representatives of Azamgarh and Varanasi divisions at the Circuit House here.

There, he said the objective of the meeting was not only to review the schemes but also to ensure the development of public utilities in remote areas with priority. He discussed with the public representatives about the conditions of their constituencies, public expectations and priorities of developmental works.

Essential roads and bridges in rural areas and those connecting industrial areas, block headquarters and religious tourist places should be given priority. After this, other works will be done phase-wise.

The Chief Minister also directed the official concerned to include the proposals of public representatives in the works of the urban development department. In the meeting, proposals related to tourism development were also discussed.

During a review meeting with officials and public representatives regarding the preparations made so far for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Nareanedra Modi on August 2, Yogi directed to ensure tight security arrangements during the Prime Minister’s program as well as complete all other related preparations on time. Special emphasis was also laid on ensuring all basic facilities for the people coming to the public meeting venue of the Prime Minister at Banauli in Sevapuri.

The CM also said that ahead of the PM’s visit, cleanliness campaigns should be run continuously by forming ward-wise committees. “The municipal corporation should ensure that there is no problem of waterlogging anywhere in the city. Police will ensure that there is no traffic jam on the Prime Minister’s arrival route. The public address system should work continuously. Proper drinking water and toilet facilities should be ensured at the meeting venue. All formalities for the projects to be inaugurated should be completed,” he added.

Later, Adityanath prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav Temples.

Ministers Anil Rajbhar, Omprakash Rajbhar, Dayashankar Singh, Dara Singh Chauhan, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Girish Yadav and Danish Azad Ansari, along with MLAs and MLCs of Varanasi and Azamgarh divisions were also present in the meeting.