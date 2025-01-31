Govt hiding Mahakumbh stampede death toll figures: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was hiding the figures of those who lost their lives during the stampede in the Mahakumbh as it did not want to give compensation to them even as he appealed to the government to release a complete list of the deceased. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was speaking to the media in New Delhi. (HT file)

Speaking to the media in Delhi, the SP MP from Kannauj further alleged that what happened in Mahakumbh was due to the government’s mistake.

“The government is completely responsible for this. The BJP government is hiding its failure. It is not revealing the correct number of people who died in the stampede as it does not want to give compensation. This is the government’s insensitivity,” the SP chief alleged.

“Now, even sadhus and religious leaders are speaking openly about the mismanagement of the Mahakumbh and the lies of the UP government,” he claimed.

“The government is lying. Devotees are worried for their loved ones. The CM and the BJP government have lost the trust of the common man. This is their moral defeat,” he said.

“The stampede happened at the place where the general public goes for bathing. The government should make public the complete information of all the missing people and the dead so that the worried families can get correct information,” Yadav demanded.

“Along with this, the government should make arrangements to send all the bodies to their homes in a dignified manner,” he said.