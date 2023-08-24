Govt hospital staff in Uttar Pradesh to be under 24x7 CCTV monitoring

Medical staff in all 107 state government hospitals will get warning calls if they fail to maintain standard protocol during duty hours. CCTV cameras have been installed at 107 UP government hospitals. (Pic is for representation)

These government hospital staff are now under CCTV monitoring, with cameras installed at 16 strategic points on the campus and a team will review their working round the clock. To ensure this, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the hospital online parameter evaluation or HOPE monitoring facility on Thursday. HOPE has integrated all other platforms of the department including e-sanjeevani, e-aushadhi, e-kavach.

“HOPE will ensure services at hospitals improve. Soon this monitoring facility will be taken to community health centres in the state,” said Pathak, who is also the health and medical education minister.

“You have to be vigilant to observe and solve issues at hospitals,” Pathak told the team present at monitoring location after the inauguration. Till now CCTVs were installed in 107 district-level hospitals in 55 districts. Now, this would be extended to 167 government hospitals in the state. The 16 locations on hospital campuses include emergency wing and OPD areas, few OPD chambers of doctors, OT complexes, patient lobby, registration counter, pathology, nursing station, blood bank, drug distribution counters, place where stretcher or wheelchairs are kept for incoming patients. Number of CCTV cameras are more in big hospitals though hospitals sans blood bank or other facilities have lesser cameras, all of which are connected to integrated command centre at the health directorate.

A 40-member team at the directorate watches the proceedings in different hospitals and in case of any problem, the team members call the concerned hospital’s chief medical superintendent, who are the nodal officers too, to resolve the issue in 30 minutes.

If not resolved within the stipulated time, the issue reaches the next level of director, medical care, where the issue has to be fixed within 60 minutes. The hospital gets adverse entry if the matter is still unresolved.

According to the data of HOPE’s trial run over last two months, about 250 cases are being solved through this initiative. This includes 50 of those that are raised to the next level for a solution.

The minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, principal secretary, health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, director administration Dr Rajaganapathy R, director general medical health Dr Deepa Tyagi, joint director (headquarter) Dr Sachin Vaish and other senior officials of the health department were present on the occasion.

Data on disease trend

Uttar Pradesh health department will now have first-hand data on disease trends and medicinal requirements in different months across the state. This would be possible with the help of HOPE or hospital online parameter evaluation inaugurated on Thursday. The HOPE will collect data from hospitals on the basis of complaint calls, patient footfall, consumption of medicine and feedback from frontline workers including ASHA and ANM.