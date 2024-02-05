 Govt launches control room to track forest fires - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Govt launches control room to track forest fires

Govt launches control room to track forest fires

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 05, 2024 08:40 AM IST

In Lucknow, a helpline number (0522-2207951) has been launched where information related to forest fire can be reported.

The forest department has launched a fire control room in the office of the principal chief conservator of forests here. The control room will keep track of forest fires reported across the state.

According to the statistics available, the last three years have seen a substantial decrease in forest fire incidents. (For representation)
According to the statistics available, the last three years have seen a substantial decrease in forest fire incidents. (For representation)

The chief forest conservator (publicity) has been designated as the nodal officer for the state headquarters’ cell, which will be responsible for weekly reporting on fire incidents received from subordinate offices.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the statistics available, the last three years have seen a substantial decrease in forest fire incidents.

At the divisional level, too, establishment of such control rooms have been directed, said head of forest force Sudhir Kumar Sharma.

Also, fire control rooms have been set up in each divisional forest office and forest conservator’s office, said Sharma.

These control rooms will work in three shifts and will ensure swift action upon detection of an incident.

In Lucknow, a helpline number (0522-2207951) has been launched where information related to forest fire can be reported.

“The government is on high alert and is running Forest Fire Safety Week from February 1 to raise public awareness on fire prevention measures,” said a press statement from the state government on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On