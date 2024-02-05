Govt launches control room to track forest fires

The forest department has launched a fire control room in the office of the principal chief conservator of forests here. The control room will keep track of forest fires reported across the state. According to the statistics available, the last three years have seen a substantial decrease in forest fire incidents. (For representation)

The chief forest conservator (publicity) has been designated as the nodal officer for the state headquarters’ cell, which will be responsible for weekly reporting on fire incidents received from subordinate offices.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the statistics available, the last three years have seen a substantial decrease in forest fire incidents.

At the divisional level, too, establishment of such control rooms have been directed, said head of forest force Sudhir Kumar Sharma.

Also, fire control rooms have been set up in each divisional forest office and forest conservator’s office, said Sharma.

These control rooms will work in three shifts and will ensure swift action upon detection of an incident.

In Lucknow, a helpline number (0522-2207951) has been launched where information related to forest fire can be reported.

“The government is on high alert and is running Forest Fire Safety Week from February 1 to raise public awareness on fire prevention measures,” said a press statement from the state government on Sunday.