The state government has approved ₹16.9 crore as the second installment for bridge construction over the Kukrail drain in the state capital. A government order was recently issued in this regard. Govt nod to ₹ 17 crore more for Kukrail bridge construction

The under-construction bridge, a crucial part of the Green Corridor Project, is aimed at improving the city’s traffic system. With an estimated outlay of Rs.48.29 crore, the first installment was sanctioned earlier this year.

The project, which will connect Samta Mulak Chauraha and areas near Paper Mill Colony, is nearly 50 per cent complete, according to an official.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the implementing agency, is tasked with ensuring quality standards, timely completion, and adherence to financial guidelines. The sanctioned funds will be utilized exclusively for the approved project and cannot be deposited in bank accounts. Moreover, an 18% GST exemption has been granted for the project, the order stated.

The LDA is also required to submit monthly reports on the financial and physical progress of the project to the chief town and village planner.

An official said the ambitious infrastructure project is expected to significantly improve traffic flow and connectivity in Lucknow, addressing the growing challenges of urban mobility in the city.

AK Sengar, who heads LDA’s project implementation unit, said. “The entire project, which will cover Hanuman Setu, Pakka Pul, and Daliganj, is nearly 50% complete. We are working to finish it ahead of schedule.”

“This work is a crucial part of the Green Corridor project, designed to enhance connectivity and reduce the traffic congestion in Lucknow,” he added.