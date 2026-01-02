Govt should act in accordance with Constitution, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said the benefits of much-touted development should reach not just a handful of the people but those in need in accordance with the Constitution so that they see better days. BSP chief Mayawati has extended New Year greetings to the people. (FILE PHOTO)

Extending New Year greetings to the people, she also said the Bahujan community in the country and Uttar Pradesh is suffering from immense poverty, unemployment and corruption.

In a post on X, she further said it should be ensured that elections are not reduced to a mechanism of manipulation, but should reflect the public opinion.

“Instead of considering the country’s Bahujan Samaj inferior and a burden, the central government should adopt a policy of investing in them, treating them as human assets. It will enable the development of the country’s wealth.”

The New Year should make the day-to-day life of the poor and hardworking people of the country easy and simple, free from the entanglements and constraints of new rules and regulations, she said.

“It is essential to establish the rule of law at every level, in accordance with the principles of the Constitution. The people should be free from hatred and violence. Strict action should be taken against criminal and anti-social elements without any bias so that the people can see some change in the New Year,” she said.

“The political parties, especially the ruling party, the central and state governments, must act in accordance with the Constitution – “unity in diversity”. Ensure equality of all religions and guarantee the safety of life and property of all. It will pave the way for the much-needed equitable development in the country as well as progress of the people, leading to a prosperous life,” she said.