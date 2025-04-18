Govt to set up Invest UP offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

In a strategic move to make Invest UP easily accessible for investors, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to set up its offices in three metro cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. This initiative is part of the state’s larger vision to enhance investor outreach, streamline investment processes. (For representation.)

This initiative is part of the state’s larger vision to enhance investor outreach, streamline investment processes, and showcase the state’s progressive industrial policies and achievements. The proposed offices will serve as dedicated hubs to facilitate direct communication with potential investors, resolve their queries in real time, and promote the state’s investor-friendly environment, the state government said on Friday.

By creating a strong on-ground presence in these key economic centres, the government aims to build an accessible and responsive support network for businesses considering investment in the state.

At a recent high-level meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the goal of opening Invest UP offices in different cities is to promote investment in the state. These offices will help solve investors’ problems and introduce them to the state’s business-friendly environment.

The Invest UP office in New Delhi will act as a strong link with the central government, foreign embassies, industry bodies, and investors. The Mumbai office will connect the state with financial institutions, multinational companies, and private investors, while the Bengaluru office will focus on attracting technology companies, startups, and innovation-based investors.