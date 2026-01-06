GPS tracking helps foil rail clip theft, 4 held in Ambala

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has prevented an alleged theft of critical railway components after tracking suspects through GPS technology, leading to the arrest of four persons in Ambala, Haryana, officials said here on Tuesday. Recovered sacks of stolen elastic rail clips (Sourced)

According to officials, repeated incidents of elastic rail clip theft were reported in the New Jaroda Nara to New Mansurpura section in Ambala during the last week of December. Elastic rail clips are used to secure rails to pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers, which are made of high-strength concrete reinforced with tensioned steel wires, and are considered crucial for track safety. Preliminary inquiries suggested the involvement of an organised gang, while routine patrolling had failed to curb the thefts.

Taking note of the situation, EDFC general manager (Security) Ashish Mishra travelled from Prayagraj to Ambala to oversee the security operation. On his directions, a special strategy was put in place, in which GPS devices were concealed inside sacks of rail clips kept at vulnerable locations.

On the night of December 30 and 31, when the alleged thieves attempted to steal the clips again and transport them on a tractor-trailer, their movement was tracked in real time. Acting on the GPS inputs, EDFC’s security team, in coordination with the local police, intercepted the vehicle and arrested three persons on the spot.

Officials said that questioning of the arrested individuals later led to the detention of another person allegedly involved in purchasing the stolen material.