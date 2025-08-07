Grand gateway set to boost Ayodhya’s cultural pride, spiritual stature

In a move aimed at enhancing the religious and spiritual stature of Ayodhya, “Tilak Pravesh Dwar”—grand entrance gateway—is under construction on the Panchkosi Parikrama Marg in the temple town. The design of Tilak Pravesh Dwar being constructed in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

Located near the sacred Hanuman Gufa, the ₹1.89 crore project is being executed by the Ayodhya Development Authority. Nearly 60 percent of the construction is already complete.

The grand ‘Tilak Pravesh Dwar’ is envisioned as a powerful emblem of Ayodhya’s rich spiritual heritage, religious grandeur and cultural pride.

Designed to offer a majestic and spiritually enriching entry to devotees undertaking the Panchkosi Parikrama, the gateway will combine classical temple architecture with modern construction techniques, showcasing Ramayana-era elements, traditional craftsmanship and religious symbolism.

It will elevate Ayodhya’s image not only as a spiritual centre but also as a vibrant hub of tourism and cultural beautification, said the state government on Thursday. The surroundings will be adorned with an impressive façade, intricate stone carvings, sculpted pillars, thematic lighting and lush landscaping. Special focus is being placed on quality and aesthetics to ensure the gate becomes a prominent landmark and attraction for visitors.

“The Tilak Pravesh Dwar will significantly enhance Ayodhya’s spiritual stature and will also be an architectural marvel. Every effort is being made to complete it on time and dedicate it to the public ahead of upcoming religious festivals,” said Ashwin Pandey, vice chairman, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

“We aim to make it a memorable and soul-stirring experience for devotees and tourists alike. Construction is progressing rapidly and the structure will be inaugurated in the coming months,” Pandey added.

Key projects in this effort include redevelopment of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi area, Aastha Path, Bhakti Path, Jan Suvidha Kendras, digital indicators, riverfront development, ghat revitalisation and improved access to major temples.

“The project has also generated widespread enthusiasm among Ayodhya residents, who view the gateway not only as a symbolic entrance for pilgrims but also as a proud testament to the city’s heritage, identity and cultural resurgence,” Pandey said.