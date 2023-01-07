Greed, deceit or fear should not lead to conversion: Champat Rai

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national vice president Champat Rai, who is also the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Saturday said VHP’s network will reach every village and locality by 2024 and then there will be no killing of cows, no religious conversions and no incidents of love jihad.

“Tension is increasing in the minds of the Scheduled Tribes of the country due to illegal conversions and so-called healing meetings and we have to pay attention to the fact that greed, deceit or fear should not lead to conversions at any cost,” he said. Rai was speaking at the two-day meeting of VHP’s Kashi Prant that started at the Parade Ground camp of the organisation at the ongoing Magh Mela-2023 here.

“It is our task to take the challenge of ‘Love Jihad’ among more and more mothers and sisters so that we can promote our culture and cultural values in the families through our mothers and sisters. The work of spreading social harmony and bringing deprived members of our society to the mainstream is being done continuously by the organisation and VHP is getting huge success in it,” he added.

“The organisation’s employment and medical projects among others are going on in full swing and the number of such initiatives have to be increased in the coming six months so that conversions can be more effectively stopped,” Rai said.

He further said during this two-day meeting, an action plan for the coming six months would be worked on. Earlier, Rai along with VHP regional organisation minister (eastern Uttar Pradesh) Gajendra, VHP’s newly appointed Kashi Prant president Kavindra Pratap Singh and the Prant’s organisation minister Mukesh Kumar inaugurated the meeting. In the first session, all office bearers presented the works of their respective areas undertaken in the last six months.