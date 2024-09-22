Menu Explore
Green corridor for better NDRF mobility during Mahakumbh-2025

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 22, 2024 10:11 PM IST

The green corridor will stretch to railway stations and the airport for handling emergency situations effectively, police officials said

Police officials have planned a dedicated emergency space or a green corridor in Mela area during the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025.

Meeting of senior police and administration officials underway in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
Meeting of senior police and administration officials underway in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

The green corridor will enable NDRF teams to reach the scene during any emergency at the earliest and start rescue works. It will also help take serious patients to the nearest medical centre in the mela area.

The green corridor will stretch to railway stations and the airport for handling emergency situations effectively, police officials said. They discussed the plans for the green corridor and deployment of NDRF teams on Saturday in a meeting chaired by ADG zone Bhanu Bhaskar.

Prayagraj police commissioner Traun Gauba said plans are underway for a dedicated emergency space during the Mahakumbh. The corridor will be connected to the hospitals and medical centres in different sectors of mela area.

Police officials said NDRF will also train policemen as MFR (medical first responders). The MFR team will give immediate response in case of any injury to pilgrims and will give them prehospital treatment.

ADG zone Bhanu Bhaskar said the plans for identification of hospitals for handling emergency cases and special training for doctors to handle cases of emergencies are also underway.

Moreover, the mobility of NDRF teams, strategic points and their deployment is also being reviewed.

