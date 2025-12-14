Green Corridor: New, remodelled intersections to curb traffic bottlenecks in Lucknow

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has expedited the construction of new intersections and the remodelling of existing ones on the Nishatganj–Kukrail Dam Road, a key component of the Green Corridor project, its officials said. An intersection near Nishatganj marked for remodelling as part of the Green Corridor project (Sourced)

With the main structural work of the Nishatganj–Kukrail flyover nearing completion, LDA has shifted its priority to traffic management infrastructure, which officials describe as crucial for making the corridor operational.

The officials said the flyover stretch is largely complete and only finishing works are underway, while intersection development and remodelling are being executed at full pace to ensure smooth vehicular movement once the road opens.

As part of the Green Corridor plan, LDA is constructing and redesigning around five major intersections at strategic and congestion-prone locations. These include Smriti Vatika, near Central Academy on the Kukrail flyover road, close to Hanuman Setu and near the Mankameshwar area.

The officials said the redesigned intersections will eliminate existing bottlenecks and enable uninterrupted traffic flow, allowing vehicles to move directly towards Shaheed Path without frequent stops or diversions.

One of the most significant changes is underway at the site earlier known as Smriti Vatika, where land has already been cleared for the construction of a large intersection. This intersection is expected to act as a major traffic dispersal point, distributing vehicles smoothly in multiple directions and preventing traffic pile-ups that are common at conventional signalised crossings.

In addition, LDA is developing rotaries at both Nishatganj and Kukrail to regulate merging traffic and reduce conflict points between vehicles coming from different directions.

According to LDA officials, a separate budget has already been approved for three of the planned intersections, while the remaining two are included within the existing project scope. Another new intersection is also being planned on Kukrail Dam Road to integrate local traffic directly with the Green Corridor.

Officials said the redesigned intersections and rotaries are likely to play a decisive role in easing daily congestion on the Nishatganj–Kukrail stretch, which currently witnesses heavy traffic during peak morning and evening hours. “The focus is on reducing stoppages, minimising sharp turns and creating free-flowing movement across the corridor,” one of them said.

The Nishatganj–Kukrail Dam Road flyover and the associated intersection works form an important segment of the larger 57-km Green Corridor project, which will extend from IIM Road to Kisan Path. The corridor aims to strengthen Lucknow’s north–south traffic spine by connecting busy stretches such as Nishatganj–Hanuman Setu, Hanuman Setu–Daliganj and Daliganj–Pakka Pul.