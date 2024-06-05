 Green cover faces axe in Lucknow: 400 trees go under hammer for over ₹26 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Green cover faces axe in Lucknow: 400 trees go under hammer for over 26 lakh

ByRajeev Mullick
Jun 05, 2024 08:10 PM IST

A total of 308 trees obstructing construction work at Ashok Leyland unit auctioned for ₹18.35 lakh while another 92 green trees obstructing construction work at UPSRTC regional workshop auctioned for ₹7.75 lakh

LUCKNOW The auction of 400 trees for over 26 lakh by the UP Forest Corporation marked a green irony of sorts on World Environment Day with Lucknow set to suffer a green blow to pave way for development.

The 400 trees that were auctioned included: Peepal, neem, sheesham, babool, banyan, eucalyptus, bauhinia variegate (kachnar), jamun, albizia lebbeck (shirisha tree), golden shower (Amaltas tree), ficus racemosa (Gular), madina and chilbil. (HT Photo)
The 400 trees that were auctioned included: Peepal, neem, sheesham, babool, banyan, eucalyptus, bauhinia variegate (kachnar), jamun, albizia lebbeck (shirisha tree), golden shower (Amaltas tree), ficus racemosa (Gular), madina and chilbil. (HT Photo)

A total of 308 trees obstructing construction work of building and sheds at the Ashok Leyland unit (formerly Scooters India Limited complex at Sarojini Nagar industrial area) were auctioned for 18.35 lakh while another 92 green trees obstructing construction work at the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) regional workshop at Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand premises were auctioned for 7.75 lakh.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“The bidding was attended by 36 people and 10 of them took part in actual bidding. We sought a no-objection certificate (NoC) from the forest department last month,” said Davinder Singh, divisional sales manager, UP Forest Corporation.

When asked why these green trees can’t be relocated instead of being felled, Singh said this option was explored but it did not work out.

The 400 trees that were auctioned included: Peepal, neem, sheesham, babool, banyan, eucalyptus, bauhinia variegate (kachnar), jamun, albizia lebbeck (shirisha tree), golden shower (Amaltas tree), ficus racemosa (Gular), madina and chilbil.

Ironically, at a time when various events like tree plantation were taking place at various government and private offices on environment day, 400 green trees quietly went under the hammer that will eventually be felled to create space for development work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Green cover faces axe in Lucknow: 400 trees go under hammer for over 26 lakh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On